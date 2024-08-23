Russian stocks down during early trading

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down during early trading hours on Friday, while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble was also down, according to Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 10:34 a.m. Moscow time (07:34 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.76% at 2,704.99 points, the RTS Index was down by 0.72% at 933.84 points, while the yuan exchange rate was down by 5 kopecks at 11.79 rubles.

As trading opened, the MOEX lost 0.28% to 2,718.11 points, the RTS fell by 0.28% to 937.98 points, while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble was flat at 11.84 compared with previous closing, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.