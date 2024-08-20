Russian stocks up as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange while the yuan exchange rate was up against the ruble, according to trading data.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.27% at 2,783.25 points, the dollar-denominated RTS was up by 0.27% at 979.18 points while the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.65 kopecks at 12.117 rubles, according to trading data.

As trading opened the MOEX Index added 0.17% to 2,780.43 points, the RTS Index rose by 0.17% to 978.19 points while the yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 2.4 kopecks compared with previous closing to 12.125 rubles, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

On June 13, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and euro after the US Treasury imposed sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. The regulator uses bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.