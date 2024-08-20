Russian oil supplies to China up 3.2% in January-July to 62 mln tons

BEIJING, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s oil supplies to China increased by 3.2% in January-July 2024 year-on-year to 62.57 mln tons, according to information released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

In value terms, oil imports from Russia to China totaled $37.34 bln in the reporting period, up by 14.5% in annual terms, the service’s online system with updated figures said. In terms of their value Russia is still the largest oil supplier to the People’s Republic of China followed by Saudi Arabia (46.78 mln tons, down by 10.2% year-on-year) and Iraq (36.13 mln tons, up by 3.5%).

In July, China purchased 7.45 mln tons of Russian oil, down by 11.5% month-on-month. In value terms, oil imports from Russia amounted to $4.46 bln, down by 9.7%.

In 2023, Russia’s oil supplies to China grew by 24% compared with 2022 to 107 mln tons.