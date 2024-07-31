Russia’s retail trade turnover up 8.8% YOY in H1 2024 — statistics

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The retail trade turnover in Russia moved up by 8.8% year-on-year during first six months of 2024 to 25.842 trillion rubles ($299.3 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

Retail sales in June 2024 gained 6.3% annually to 4.524 trillion rubles ($52.4 bln).

In June of this year, 96.2% of the retail trade turnover were formed by trading companies and individual entrepreneurs operating outside the market. The share of retail markets and fairs was 3.8% (in June 2023 - 95.8% and 4.2% respectively).

The ratio of foods, including beverages and tobacco products, was 47.7% in the retail trade structure in June 2024. The share of nonfoods was 52.3% (in last June - 48% and 52% respectively).