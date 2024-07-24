Lukoil’s oil transit stop in interests of Ukraine — Slovak Economy Ministry

PRAGUE, July 24. /TASS/. The suspension of transiting oil of Russian producer Lukoil by Kiev violates international agreements and is not in interests of Ukraine, the press service of the Slovak Ministry of Economy said.

"We consider the restriction of oil imports from the Ukrainian side violates international agreements. Furthermore, a portion of petroleum products from this oil is subsequently exported to Ukraine and therefore, in our opinion, such state of affairs is not even in interests of Ukraine. Therefore, our goal is to take all the requisite measures to restore oil supplies to the Slovnaft Refinery," the ministry said, cited by the SITA news agency.

Energy security of Slovakia is not jeopardized now, the ministry stressed. "However, if not solving this problem proactively, it may lead to restrictions of commercial supplies of petroleum products not only to Slovakia but also to countries, to which petroleum products from this oil are exported, for example, the Czech Republic of Ukraine," it added.

Ukraine halted transit of oil of Russian oil producer Lukoil via its territory to Hungary and Slovakia due to inclusion of the company into the black list. Russian oil is supplied to these countries over the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through Ukraine.