Russia to allocate $1.4 bln for purchases of currency, gold from July 5 to August 6

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 123.8 bln rubles ($1.4 bln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from July 5 to August 6, with daily purchases equaling 5.4 bln rubles ($61 mln), the ministry said in a statement.

From June 7 to July 4 the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 71.1 bln rubles ($800 mln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule, with daily purchases equaling 3.7 bln rubles ($41 mln).