Gazprom, NIGC agree to explore gas supplies from Russia to Iran

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Gazprom and National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) signed a strategic memorandum on consideration of organization of Russian gas supplies to Iran, the Russian gas holding said after the visit of Gazprom’s delegation headed by CEO Alexey Miller.

"The strategic memorandum was signed with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) to work out organization of pipeline supplies of Russian natural gas to Iran," the holding said.

A working meeting of Alexey Miller and Oil Minister of Iran Javad Owji was held during the visit. The parties discussed the first-hand steps to implement the memorandum and other areas of cooperation in the energy sphere.