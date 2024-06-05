Avtovaz to produce around 1 mln cars per year by 2030

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The volume of production of Lada cars may reach 1 mln units per year by 2030 under the optimistic scenario, though everything will depend on the market, President of the company Maksim Sokolov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Considering the fact that according to our strategy, as has been decided by the board of directors, in the near future we should produce 12 new products, including restyling of the existing model range, we believe that this target (of 1 mln cars - TASS) from the viewpoint of the number of cars produced by Avtovaz may be met. The more so as the range of partner projects where we supply SKD sets is expanding and covers not only territories in our country but a number of CIS countries as well," he said.

This is suggested by the optimistic scenario, and the result depends on demand, Sokolov added.

In 2025, output volumes will be seriously higher than those expected in 2024, he noted. Earlier reports said that Avtovaz would produce around 500,000 cars this year.

