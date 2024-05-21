Russian stocks down as Tuesday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Tuesday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index lost 0.6% to 3,447.25 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index fell by 0.18% to 1,201.99 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:27 a.m. (07:27 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.36% at 3,455.77 points, while the RTS was up by 0.11% at 1,205.47 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.5% at 90.29 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.46% at 98.17 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.43% at 12.449 rubles.