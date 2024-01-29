Chinese company purchases products worth $140 mln at Made in Russia fair

SHENYANG /China/, January 29. /TASS/. A Chinese company purchased products worth 1 bln yuan (or almost $140 mln) on the first day of the Made in Russia Festival and Fair that is taking place in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning Province in northeastern China, Liaoning Vice Governor Jin Guowei said.

"One of the enterprises in Liaoning entered into a one-off agreement for the purchase of Russian food products worth 1 bln yuan," he told a conference on Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation in Shenyang without disclosing the name of the company.

Around 130 companies from 30 Russian regions are taking part in the Made in Russia Festival and Fair, which runs from January 27 to February 4, 2024, in the Chinese cities of Shenyang and Dalian. The event is aimed at sparking interest among guests and visitors in getting involved in the work of the fair and increasing awareness of products branded as Made in Russia. The organizers expect around 3 mln people to visit the fair.