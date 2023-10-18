Lemarc plant sees demand for its products — executive

VORSINO, October 18. /TASS/. Lemarc, the lubricants plant earlier owned by TotalEnergies, is viewing the CIS market as a priority but also notices the demand from Turkey for its products, CEO of Top Lubricants, the plant owner, Roman Korchagin told TASS.

"I am confident there is already the demand for our product from Turkey," Korchagin said.

The company’s management has ambitions to supply oils to Eastern European countries in particular, he noted. "However, this is also not a prospective target. We need now to work more closely with Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. In other words, with countries having historic ties with Russia," the chief executive said.

The lubricants plant in the Kaluga Region restarted production under the Lemarc brand in early March 2023. The production output will be expanded to 75,000 metric tons during three years to come. The management company of the plant also intends to expand production in the future to 110,000 metric tons.