Lemarc lubricants plant to make contracts with twenty Russian producers — executive

VORSINO, October 18. /TASS/. Lemarc, the lubricants plant earlier owned by TotalEnergies, reckons upon entering into contracts with twenty Russian producers by 2024, commercial and marketing director of Top Lubricants, the plant owner, Egor Popov told TASS.

"I believe the number of contracts with producers will reach twenty by the next year. This is a rather large figure," he said.

The plant ranked first as regards contracts with producers in Russia before the owner change and production restart, Popov said. "We plan to return it back, to recover," he noted.

The production output will be expanded to 75,000 metric tons at the first stage and to 110,000 metric tons in the longer run. "Speaking about 110,000 tons, these are plans for a more distant perspective. In three —five or may be even seven years. Additional investments will be required there to expand the tankfarm," Popov stressed.

The lubricants plant in the Kaluga Region restarted production under the Lemarc brand in early March 2023.