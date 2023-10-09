Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.68% to 3,166.21 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.61% to 993.12 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.

As of 10:28 a.m., the MOEX Index was up by 1.03% at 3,177.29 points, while the RTS was up by 0.34% at 990.5 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.65% at 101.06 rubles, the euro was up by 0.67% at 106.48 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.98% at 13.85 rubles as of 10:28 a.m.