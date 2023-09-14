Russia-China grain corridor to stabilize global food market — newspaper

BEIJING, September 14. /TASS/. The Russia-China grain corridor will help ensure food security in the People’s Republic of China, contributing to stabilization of the world's food market, the Global Times newspaper said in an editorial.

"The construction of a new land grain corridor is conducive to China's food security strategy and to stabilizing the international grain market," the publication said. Meanwhile, the US and some other Western countries are still trying to limit Russia's grain exports, resulting in relatively tight global food supplies, the paper noted.

"By ensuring the food security of one-fifth of the global population, China can reduce its dependence on the international market, which is conducive to stabilizing global food prices and maintaining a supply-demand balance, offering certainty to the global market and thus contributing to the stable development of the world economy," Global Times said.

Although the Chinese government has managed to bring its staple food self-sufficiency rate above 100% and its grain self-sufficiency rate above 95%, the difference between the area of arable land and the population still poses challenges. China is home to about one-fifth of the global population, but has only 7% of the world's arable land.