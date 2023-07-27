Russia to participate in LNG plants in Africa after formation of own LNG technologies

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia may participate in the construction of LNG plants in Africa after completion of the formation of domestic LNG technologies, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.

"I think that after our own LNG technologies are finally formed, what we are currently addressing, the participation in the construction of LNG plants in Africa may become the next stage," he said.

Russia has already started LNG supplies to Africa, the minister said, adding that Moscow plans to boost the volumes in the future.

The second Russia-Africa summit is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28, with an economic and humanitarian forum being held concurrently. This time, same as in 2019 when the first such summit was held in Sochi, the motto is ‘For Peace, Security, and Development’. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event. TASS is the photo hosting agency and information partner of the summit and the forum, and it also holds the second Russia-Africa media forum.