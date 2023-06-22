Russia, Qatar having synergy in oil and gas equipment production — Novak

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Doha have reached the synergy in production and mutual supplies of equipment for the oil and gas industry, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak said on Thursday on the air with the Rossiya-1 TV Channel.

"We have the synergy, including in the sphere of manufacturing and mutual deliveries of equipment for the oil and gas industry," the official said.

Russia sees the great potential in using Qatar’s capabilities as the country providing for transshipment of products along the North-South international transport corridor, Novak noted. "This means development of trade and economic cooperation with other countries also," he added.