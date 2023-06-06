Coal mining in Russia on the rise in 5M 2023 — Energy Ministry

NOVOKUZNETSK, June 6. /TASS/. Coal production in Russia gained 2% year on year and climbed to slightly more than 162 mln metric tons, Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov said on Tuesday.

"According to flash data, production is a bit above 162 mln metric tons over five months. We are upwards of 2% against 2022 parameters. Exports are slightly above 83 [mln metric tons - TASS], with the increase by 1.9%. Domestic market stands at around 79 mln metric tons, which is also higher than 2022 parameters," Mochalnikov said.

Russia maintains plans of producing 440 mln metric tons of coal and exporting 220 mln metric tons accordingly in 2023, which is in line with the last-year level, the deputy minister said earlier today.