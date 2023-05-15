Red Wings interested in opening flights to Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi — airline

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Red Wings is interested in opening flights to the Georgian cities of Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi, the press service of the airline told TASS.

They stressed that when making a decision on the opening of flights, they will be guided by the decision of the Russian Transport Ministry. However, the company has already requested airport slots for flights.

"We confirm that Red Wings is the designated carrier on routes to Georgia. The airline has requested slots (Moscow - Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi). When forming the schedule and opening sales, Red Wings will be guided by the decision of the Russian Transport Ministry," the press service said.

Earlier on Monday, head of the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia Givi Davitashvili said in an interview with the Imedi TV channel that the agency is considering applications from five airlines, one of which belongs to the Georgian national carrier Georgian Airways, to start direct flights from Russia to the republic.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens, beginning on May 15. Another presidential decree canceled a ban on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia and on selling tours to the country which had been in effect since 2019.

The visa regime with Georgia was first introduced by a decision of the Russian authorities in 2000. Meanwhile, Russian nationals have enjoyed visa-free trips to Georgia since 2012. Under Georgian law, citizens of Russia may visit the country without a visa and stay in Georgia for up to a year. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia.