Avtovaz to produce 400,000 cars, knocked down kits in 2023 — governor

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The Russian automaker Avtovaz plans to produce at least 400,000 cars and knocked down kits in 2023, Governor of the Samara Region Dmitry Azarov said on Tuesday at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Certainly, the situation was the most challenging in the second quarter [of the last year] and forecasts were much more pessimistic at that time," Azarov said. Performance in the second half of 2022 was at the 2021 level and plant’s plans for 2023 are "to produce at least 400,000 cars and knocked down kits," he said.

Avtovaz produced 220,000 knocked down kits over the last year, which is lower than in 2021, when 431,000 kits were made, Azarov informed. The plant is currently recruiting extra staff he added.

The automaker sold 188,600 cars as of 2022 year-end.