BEIJING, December 20. /TASS/. Russia exported 7.8 mln metric tons of oil to China in November and became the top supplier of this kind of fuel for the country, according to data of the Main Customs Administration of China.

Russian oil supplies to China gained 10.2% annually in January - November 2022 and stood at 79.78 mln metric tons, the second result. In the reporting period Saudi Arabia ranked first with 80.38 mln metric tons of oil exported.