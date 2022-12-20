Introduction of gas price ceiling in Europe may lead to gas deficit — Novak

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia believes that the introduction of the gas price ceiling in Europe is a political rather than economic decision, which may lead to a gas deficit in the region, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"As regards the introduced price ceiling, we believe this is another political decision, an absolutely non-economic one. Our colleagues are stepping on the same rake twice," the official said. "By the way, President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] talked about this during the Russian Energy Week, citing Milton Friedman, the Nobel prize winner, that if you want to create a shortage of tomatoes, introduce a price cap," Novak said.

"If our colleagues want gas in Europe to be diverted to other markets, then they introduce ceilings, so we’ll see how the situation develops. There is a lot of uncertainty," the official added.