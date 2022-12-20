Gazprom Board approves record-breaking $33.1 bln investment program for 2023

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Gazprom approved the investment program for 2023 amounting to record high 2.3 trillion rubles ($33.1 bln), the Russian gas holding said on Tuesday.

"The Board of Directors approved the investment program and the budget of Gazprom for 2023. Investment program indicators did not check if compared to the version approved by the Executive Committee of Gazprom in November of this year. Funding of the investment program for 2023 will total 2.3 trillion rubles," the company said.

The approved financial plan will provide for the coverage of corporate liabilities without deficit and in full scope. "Decisions to attract borrowed funds within the framework of the borrowing program are planned to be made on the basis of market conditions, liquidity and financing needs of Gazprom," the holding noted.