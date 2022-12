MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Russia has not yet decided on its response to introduction of the gas price ceiling in the EU, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"There is a need to study legal documents, which are not yet available in full scope," Novak said.

EU countries agreed upon the dynamic price ceiling of 180 euro per MWh (about 1,850 euro per 1,000 cubic meters), to be applied from February 15, 2023.