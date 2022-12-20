Gas to be supplied to consumers in full scope after pipeline accident — press service

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Gas is supplied to consumers in full scope after depressurization with the fire outbreak at a section of the Urengoy-Center-2 main gas pipeline in Chuvashia, press service of Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod told reporters.

"Depressurization with a fire outbreak occurred today at 13:50 Moscow time in the Vurnarsky Distroct of the Chuvash Republic at a section of the Urengoy-Center-2 main gas pipeline. According to preliminary data, three persons died and was injured, with medical aid urgently provided to him. The damaged gas pipeline section was promptly contained. Gas transportation to consumers is provided in full scope over parallel gas lines," the company informed.

Causes of the accident will be ascertained by a specifically created board.

Regional emergency authorities reported earlier that the accident had occurred about 50 km away from the regional capital of Cheboksary. A leak with the subsequent fire that erupted at the underground gas pipeline occurred near Yambakhtino village. The operator was performing service duties there prior to the outbreak of the blaze.