Russian PM calls to focus on strengthening technological sovereignty

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. All efforts should be focused on strengthening technological sovereignty in the environment of growing pressure on Russia, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

"We have everything necessary to achieve assigned objectives. This is particularly important in conditions of growing pressure on Russia. All our efforts should be focused on strengthening the technological sovereignty of our state, which requires the most active participation of the national scientific school," Mishustin said at an awards ceremony for scientists.

The task of the government is to provide the required base, including financial support, the Prime Minister noted. The budget for the next three years provides more than 1.5 trillion rubles ($21.5 bln), distributed across priority areas, he added.