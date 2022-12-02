Russian fast food chain regains market share held by McDonald’s — press service

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Vkusno I Tochka (Russian for Tasty and That’s It — TASS) fast food restaurant chain has fully regained the market share in Russia held by McDonald’s, the company’s press service told TASS.

The turnover of the Vkusno I Tochka lost 15-20% after opening under a new brand, Moscow restaurant business ombudsman Sergey Mironov told TASS earlier.

"The Vkusno I Tochka has fully restored the share of the departed brand at the moment, and company’s turnovers as of the end of November were above predecessor’s turnovers, compared to November 2021 indicators," the press service said.

Data of the turnover drop by 15-20% are not correct because the sites across the entire geographic coverage of the chain were opened in September only and the delivery service was not active for six months, the press service added.