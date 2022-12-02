Putin, Scholz discussed grain deal, fertilizer export — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed implementation of the grain deal, particularly in respect of the Russian fertilizer export, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Issues of implementation of Istanbul package agreements of July 22 on the export of the Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and unblocking of Russian food and fertilizer export were addressed," the Kremlin said. "The need was underlined for the fair comprehensive performance of the grain deal, which means elimination of all barriers for Russian supplies also," the press service added.

Circumstances of the terrorist act against the Nord Stream and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines require a transparent investigation with participation of relevant Russian authorities, the Kremlin said.