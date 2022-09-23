Aeroflot to resume flights to Sri Lanka, Thailand in October

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume flights to Colombo (Sri Lanka) and Bangkok (Thailand) in October and to India’s Goa in November, the air carrier said in a statement on Friday.

"Starting October 9, the company will resume flights to Colombo where at the initial stage flights will be performed twice per week. Starting October 30, Aeroflot will again begin performing flights to Bangkok seven times a week, whereas starting November 2 the airline will perform up to three flights per week to Goa," the statement said.

Sales of tickets to Colombo and Bangkok have been opened already, whereas sales of tickets to Goa will be opened shortly, the company added.