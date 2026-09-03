Biden gave Kiev more free ammunition than US used against Iran — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. The administration of the 46th US president, Joe Biden, has provided Ukraine with far more ammunition free of charge than the US used during the war with Iran, current US President Donald Trump said.

"Please let it be known, that the Biden Administration gave far more Munitions away to Ukraine, at no cost to them, whatsoever, than we have used in Iran. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for - If they were only asked, but we will be asking for that money, though somewhat belatedly," the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

Trump earlier said that Biden had provided Kiev with $300 billion worth of ammunition.