Russian corvette, Indian frigate conduct exercise in Gulf of Finland

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet's corvette Soobrazitelny and the Indian Navy's frigate Tabar have held joint exercises in the Gulf of Finland, the press service of the Baltic Fleet has said.

"The Baltic Fleet’s corvette Soobrazitelny and the Indian Navy’s frigate Tabar in the Gulf of Finland practiced operations within the framework of the maritime part of the joint Russian-Indian exercise Indra-2024, in particular, measures to rescue the survivors of a shipwreck," the press service said.

In accordance with the scenario, the Russian and Indian ships received a signal from a vessel in distress. Both warships changed course immediately and moved to the designated area, where joint actions were practiced to rescue survivors from the surface and provide them with the necessary medical assistance. During the exercise specialized mannequins in rescue suits were used.

Also, the crews of the Russian and Indian ships jointly practiced the search for floating mines with radio-technical equipment. The detected targets were successfully destroyed by onboard artillery.