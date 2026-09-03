MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Units of a separate motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces sustained heavy casualties in the fighting for Vasilevka in the Kharkov region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"To hold the [Vasilevka] settlement, the enemy deployed units from a separate motorized infantry brigade, but as a result of artillery fire, Ukrainian militants suffered heavy losses and were forced to leave the settlement and withdraw from their positions," the ministry said in a statement.

On September 3, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that assault troops of the Russian Battlegroup North’s 126th Motorized Rifle Regiment, 71st Guards Motorized Rifle Division, took control of the Vasilevka settlement in the Kharkov Region.