Russia's air transport authority reaches out to ICAO to discuss commercial flight safety

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) will interact with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) on maintaining the safety of commercial flights, head of the agency Dmitry Yadrov told reporters, adding that there have been no official contacts so far.

"If there was such a request, it must be considered by the ICAO Council, after which a decision may be taken to notify ICAO member states of the information contained in the request. We will surely talk with the International Civil Aviation Organization," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency has not received any requests so far, Yadrov noted. "We have seen an ICAO commentary on that matter. However, there have been no official contacts so far. Obviously, we will also work on that issue with the Russian Foreign Ministry for them to join the matter as well," he said.

ICAO does not have the authority to close airspace over Russia, the agency’s head explained. "They can only make recommendations," he said.

Earlier, ICAO said in response to a request from TASS that the global risk of weapons being used against passenger aircraft was rising, adding that states should take more active measures to protect civil aviation from threats associated with armed conflicts. The organization considers it essential to share intelligence promptly regarding potential threats to aircraft and to conduct more thorough risk assessments for flights within national airspace. ICAO is also updating its recommendations on flight safety over and near conflict zones and is urging countries to make firmer commitments to protect civil aircraft.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s "warning" to airlines regarding the danger of flying over Russia, saying that Moscow would find means to respond if the Kiev regime’s threats against civil aviation are carried out. Threats against civil aviation amount to an act of state terrorism, he stressed, adding that one does not negotiate with terrorists. In turn, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said that the ministry found solutions to ensure the safety of civil aviation and would not tolerate threats.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.