Two Arctic agreements, each worth over 1 trillion rubles, signed at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Two Arctic agreements involving investments of more than 1 trillion rubles each were signed at this year’s Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Alexey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East, said at a press briefing in response to a question from TASS.

"Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, identified the key Arctic agreements. Each is worth more than 1 trillion rubles. I admit that I was initially skeptical and thoroughly questioned both our corporation for the development of the Far East and Arctic and the investors. However, I agreed to sign the agreements at the EEF through our channel because, in both cases, the investors are companies capable of implementing trillion-ruble projects," Chekunkov said.

He stressed that the projects would not be implemented all at once, given the scale of the investments. "It won’t be a sack of money falling from the sky. These are serious investors who will develop the projects, divide them into stages and make investments accordingly. We will report on their progress at each Eastern Economic Forum," Chekunkov added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.