Air defenses intercept 426 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted 426 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the airspace over various Russian regions within a 12-hour period on Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"From 8:00 a.m. and until 8:00 p.m. Moscow time [from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. GMT] on September 3, alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 426 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula and and Moscow Regions and the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.