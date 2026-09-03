BERLIN, September 3. /TASS/. Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) faction Matthias Miersch has called for continued dialogue with Russia, according to DPA news agency.

"Despite this [the measures taken by the German government against Russia], we must do everything to prevent further escalation," he said. "It is important to never abandon the path of dialogue and constantly try to resume it."

On September 1, the German government officially held Russia responsible for a drone incident that occurred in early August at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, the termination of the activities of the Russian House in Berlin, and other measures.

The Russian embassy in Berlin described the incident as a hastily concocted provocation, noting that it "serves exclusively the goals of Kiev and the militaristic wing of the European political class." Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev resolutely rejected the accusations, calling them unfounded and absurd.