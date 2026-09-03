Vance acknowledges that US has not won any military conflicts in several decades

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance has acknowledged that his country has won next to no wars in recent decades.

When asked to comment on the resignation of Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll, which, according to the US media, was prompted by disagreements with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, he noted that both are his friends. "Fundamentally, there are a lot of issues where I agree with Pete on. The issue where I'm in the most strident agreement with Pete is that we needed to have a culture shift at the Department of War," he told a briefing.

"America has fought a lot of wars since I've been alive - 42 years - and we have won almost none of them until Donald J. Trump became the president of the United States. What does that say about the culture of military leadership, the way that we did planning? And what does it also say, frankly, about the political leadership that we've had in the White House, at the Department of War, for 40 years of, frankly, military misadventures?" he said, adding that Hegseth is seeking to "revive the warrior spirit in the United States of America." "And I think you see evidence of that happening in a lot of different ways," he added.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on August 31 that Driscoll had tendered resignation. According to the newspaper, he is expected to vacate his office in the coming days. Axios, in turn, reported that the war secretary was prompted to step down by disagreements with the Pentagon chief. Last November, Trump included Driscoll in the delegation tasked with resolving the conflict in Ukraine. In February 2026, he participated in trilateral talks between Moscow, Kiev, and Washington in Geneva.