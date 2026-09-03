G20 discusses conditions for innovation, personnel training at meeting — Russian minister

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty ministerial meeting in the United States on September 1-2 discussed the creation of conditions for innovation and training, as well as intellectual property protection and standardization, Russia’s Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev told TASS.

"The meeting was devoted to the technological agenda of the Group of Twenty and covered a wide range of issues - from creating conditions for innovation and training personnel to protecting intellectual property, standardization, industrial development, and supply chain resilience," he said.

"As a result, the participants agreed on a ministerial statement. The package of agreements also included the Carolina Principles For Emerging Technologies, AI Prosperity Objectives & AI Prosperity Compact."

This year, the United States holds the presidency of the G20. The culmination of the United States’ chairmanship in this association will be the G20 summit on December 14-15 in Doral, near Miami (Florida).

The Russian delegation took part in the two·day G20 meeting in Chapel Hill. The meeting resulted in the adoption of a final statement by consensus. The G20 called on the member states "to develop their own policies and preserve national sovereignty in the governance of emerging technologies, while allowing for engagement in international discussions." At the same time, the parties said that "secure and trustworthy AI has significant potential to raise living standards and improve the quality, efficiency, and accessibility of public services across our economies, thereby benefiting all our peoples." Furthermore, the G20 called for the elimination of systemic vulnerabilities in industrial supply chains through international cooperation.