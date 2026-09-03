Kalashnikov unveils upgraded Skat 350M drone at exhibition in Kazan

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has presented a modernized version of its Skat 350M drone at the Integrated Security exhibition in Kazan, the company’s press service told TASS.

"The Skat 350M unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), manufactured by the Kalashnikov Group, which can simultaneously detect and track objects emitting heat and visible light, is on display at the 16th International Salon ‘Integrated Security’ in Kazan. The UAV will significantly improve the effectiveness of rescue services in searching for missing persons," the company said in a statement.

The upgraded Skat 350M is equipped with a thermal imager and a highly sensitive camera, both mounted on a single gyro-stabilized platform, which allows for continuous surveillance of a target at any time of day or night without losing sight of it.

"We can confidently say that rescue services now have new technical capabilities. Our drone, equipped with both a thermal imager and a highly sensitive camera, is capable of detecting any objects at night that emit thermal radiation or visible light, for example, a car with its headlights on but a cold engine, or the light from a flashlight in the hand of a victim," said Leonid Rokeakh, the group’s international business director.