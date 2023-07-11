G7 to agree on principles of security guarantees to Ukraine on July 12 — Downing street

LONDON, July 12. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) will meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius to agree on general principles of security guarantees to Ukraine, according to a statement released by the office of the UK prime minister on Wednesday.

"A significant international framework for Ukraine’s long-term security arrangements is expected to be agreed by G7 partners in the margins of the NATO Summit today (Wednesday)," the document says. "The joint declaration, expected to be signed by all members of the G7, will set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war and deter and respond to any future attack."

According to the UK premier’s office, "it is the first time that this many countries have agreed a comprehensive long-term security arrangement of this kind with another country."

After the signing of the joint declaration by representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan, the partners "will provide more defense equipment, increase and accelerate intelligence sharing, bolster support for cyber and hybrid threat defences, expand training programs and military exercises, and develop Ukraine’s industrial base."

The goal of this coordinated effort will be "building a Ukraine that can defend its territorial sovereignty both today and in the future."

"Supporting their progress on the pathway to NATO membership, coupled with formal, multilateral, and bilateral agreements and the overwhelming support of NATO members will send a strong signal to President Putin and return peace to Europe," the statement quoted UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as saying.

New aid package

The statement also says that as part of the new aid package to the Kiev government, London will deliver to Ukraine more combat vehicles and thousands of rounds for Challenger 2 main battle tanks.

"In addition to the work on a long-term bilateral security pact, the UK will deliver more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles to Ukraine, including CVRT vehicles. The British Army vehicles will be gifted to Ukraine to ensure front line forces have the means to carry vital ammunition and equipment, evacuate injured soldiers and recover damaged vehicles, making them crucial to Ukraine’s counteroffensive," the statement says.

Besides, "thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition will also be immediately delivered to Ukraine as part of the package." Also, 50 million UK pounds will be provided to sustain the previously supplied equipment.

The premier’s office also announced that the UK would launch a project through NATO to establish a medical rehabilitation centre for members of the Ukrainian armed forces. The facility "will be twinned with the UK’s world leading facility Stanford Hall."

"The programme will be funded through NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine and supported by rehabilitation specialists from across the Alliance," the statement says.