Russian forces hit facilities near Odessa preparing terrorist acts

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces on the night of July 23 hit facilities near Odessa where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared using drone boats, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Tonight the Russian forces launched a group strike with long-range precision naval and air weapons on the facilities where terrorist acts against the Russian Federation were being prepared using drone boats, as well as on their production sites near the city of Odessa. Foreign mercenaries were present at the facilities. All the targets planned for the attack were destroyed," Konashenkov said.

Russian troops had been carrying out retaliatory strikes for several days in response to Kiev's attack on the Crimean Bridge.