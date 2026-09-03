Putin speaks on Ukraine peace, protecting enterprises at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum that there's still a chance of reaching a peace deal on Ukraine.

He also confirmed that businesses were indeed now obliged to protect their facilities from Ukrainian attacks, by his decree.

TASS has compiled the Russian leader’s key statements.

Ukraine settlement

Only Russia and Ukraine can reach an agreement on peace, while other countries can only support and assist them: "Russia and Ukraine must in the first place reach an agreement amongst themselves. All other countries are ready to support and help. Not only the United States, but also the countries represented here."

Diplomacy can still win out in Ukraine: "We are grateful to everyone who is trying to contribute to resolving this issue. Are there prospects? In my view, yes, there are."

Contacts between Russia and Ukraine are continuing, primarily through the security services: "It is difficult for me to say at the moment if these [contacts] can lead to a peace agreement, given the statements we have heard recently from Ukraine’s top officials. But these contacts do exist and are continuing in the current format, primarily through the security services."

Protection of facilities, countering attacks

Air defenses need to be strengthened to prevent strikes on Russian facilities: "While the special military operation continues, there is only one option: to strengthen the air defense system."

Russia’s response to Ukrainian strikes has been significant for those "who opened this Pandora’s box."

Russian businesses have begun investing in protecting their enterprises from Ukrainian attacks: "Companies have gotten involved and have begun investing money in protecting their enterprises. This is already producing the necessary results and effects."

Ukrainian forces attempted to strike three Russian oil refineries the night before last, and all of the attacks were repelled: "Two nights ago, they launched attacks against us again. I mentioned this in Kyrgyzstan. Perhaps there were attacks last night too; I have not yet had time to speak with the Defense Ministry leadership. But the night before last there were attacks on three oil refineries - all of them were repelled."

"Repair work is underway. Yesterday, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev reported that about 10% still need to be taken care of - overall, repair work remains to be carried out at 10% of the facilities."

Retaliatory strikes are targeting Ukraine "so that it thinks twice" before attacking Russia.

By decree, Russian businesses are now obliged to protect critical infrastructure: "This has nothing to do with any alleged plans for nationalization. The state never had any intention of nationalizing anything. We asked our colleagues, in this case from the oil and gas sector, to take care of protecting their enterprises."

Rumors about mobilization in Russia

Russia isn't planning a mobilization: "There is no scenario today that would require mobilization."

Reports of possible mobilization in Russia are an information attack by the enemy "aimed at influencing the results" of State Duma elections.

Russians voluntarily sign contracts and take part in the special military operation, unlike in Ukraine, where people are forced to go to the front: "As is known, people in our country go voluntarily and sign contracts, contrary to the situation in Ukraine."

Seizures of civilian vessels, threats to peaceful aircraft

The seizure of civilian vessels and strikes on them, as well as threats to attack civilian aircraft, constitute state terrorism: "You have noticed the seizure of civilian vessels, the strikes on civilian merchant ships and, moreover, we have now heard threats of attacks on civilian aircraft. This is, of course, a manifestation of state terrorism. And it certainly complicates the possibility of conducting bilateral peace talks."

Ukraine’s Western allies are becoming accomplices in international terrorism by remaining silent about Kiev’s actions: "Those who remain silent, those who pay no attention to this [the seizure of civilian vessels, strikes on them and threats to attack civilian aircraft] - I mean, first and foremost, Ukraine’s Western allies - become accomplices in international terrorism. How else can one interpret this?"

Contacts with US

Russia’s contacts with the US administration are continuing: "We are in contact with the US administration, and we remain in touch. I hope our engagements will continue."

Everyone already knows about contacts through the security services and representatives of the US administration appointed by US President Donald Trump to continue dialogue with Russia: "All these channels remain operational. I hope that, in the end, it will produce a positive result."

Moscow favors restoring full-fledged relations with Washington: "We support restoring ties with the United States in full, but this does not depend on us alone; it also hinges on the American side."

Trump is committed to constructive work: "But President Trump, as I see it, is committed to such positive and constructive work."

Russia has many friends in the United States, including Steven Seagal: "He is the best envoy of peace, well known throughout the world as an actor and as a great friend of Russia."

Russian economy

Inflation in Russia stands at 6.3% year-on-year and it is coming down: "Inflation in annual terms now stands at 6.3%; the goal [of bringing it down] is being achieved."

There was a threat of a sharp surge in inflation, which had to be prevented: "Investment has indeed declined recently for a number of reasons, including, first and foremost, the deliberate policy pursued by the Central Bank regulator and the Russian government. The goal is to suppress inflation. We could not allow any sharp surge; such a threat existed."

The Russian government and Central Bank are so far managing to navigate "between Scylla and Charybdis" in economic policymaking: "We are trying to act carefully and not to overburden the financial system, especially private banks, with government borrowing, because then there would be less left for businesses. A delicate policy is needed, and we are trying to pursue it. Overall, I believe that the government and the Central Bank are so far managing to navigate between Scylla and Charybdis."

Russian authorities fully understand the importance of avoiding an economic slowdown: "It is important not to overcool the economy. We understand this perfectly well. We knew this and acted accordingly from the very first steps, when we began this work."

Russia’s federal budget has a deficit, but it is not critical: "Yes, there is a [budget] deficit, but it is not critical. Given that we have one of the lowest public debt ratios in the world, there is nothing alarming about it."

Maintaining the Central Bank’s high key rate is a deliberate decision that helps ensure macroeconomic stability: "We understand what the increase in the key rate means and what it is connected with. We understand how the whole economy operates under these conditions. I would like to reiterate that this is a deliberate decision related to maintaining macroeconomic stability."

Russia’s GDP growth over the past three years has been "significantly higher than the European average": "Yes, it is currently somewhere around 0.6%, but growth is continuing. It can and will be higher, I have no doubt."

Injecting the Russian economy with money is a dangerous course that would affect inflation: "Rushing, injecting money, money supply, and expecting that this will not affect inflation at all - I think that is more dangerous. Because under conditions of galloping inflation, it is very difficult, if not practically impossible, to make plans for development and long-term investment."

Real wages in Russia rose by 6.3% in the first quarter of 2026.

The cycle of major investment projects in Russia has been completed, and a new one is needed: "One important point, which we have also discussed, is that this is not only about the key rate or the macroeconomic components of all this activity. The fact is that the cycle of our major investment projects has been completed, and we need to begin a new one."

Russia’s current monetary policy cannot be called excessively tight: "What about all the instruments the government offers: the investment factory, various preferential programs through the Industry and Trade Ministry? There is a whole range of them."

The authorities are working on support and protections for small and medium-sized enterprises, including the issue of splitting businesses, and remain in constant contact with representatives of relevant associations.

Birth rate

The birth rate is currently one of Russia’s main challenges: "We will do everything to ensure that this rate is higher. This is a challenge for us, one of the most important ones. We will certainly work on it."

While Russia’s birth rate is not among the lowest in the world, the country should aim for better figures: "Of course, the birth rate we have now is not sufficient. But our region is not in the worst position. You know that in South Korea it is 0.7, more than twice as low as ours. Japan has roughly the same birth rate. But this does not mean that we should look to that. We must aim for better figures, and that is what we are striving for."

On average, women in Russia are now having their first child at the age of 29, as in Western Europe: "Women in our families began having their first child at the same age as women in Western Europe. A woman considers it possible and appropriate to have her first child at around the age of 29. And by the time she has brought one child up, there is no longer enough time or energy for a second.".