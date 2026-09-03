Russia-Mongolia-China economic corridor to boost trade turnover — Mongolian PM

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. The Russia-Mongolia-China economic corridor project, improvements to cross-border trade conditions, infrastructure, and logistics, and increased capacity at border crossings will boost trade turnover between the three countries and reduce transportation time and costs, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osor Uchral said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Advancing the project of an economic corridor linking Russia, Mongolia, and China, improvements to cross-border trade conditions, interconnected infrastructure, transport logistics, the road network connecting our countries, as well as increased border crossing capacity, create tangible opportunities to boost trade turnover, reduce transportation times and costs, and enhance reliability of supplies," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.