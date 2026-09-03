LONDON, September 3. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed establishing production lines for SCALP cruise missiles in Ukraine, the Prime Minister’s Office reported.

"On Ukraine, they discussed next steps on establishing local assembly lines in Ukraine for the long-range missile, SCALP, which uses British technology," the statement released after the leaders' meeting in London said.

According to it, Burnham and Macron also discussed the results of last week’s meeting in Kiev of the so-called coalition of the willing.

Earlier, Burnham announced that his government had agreed to allow the defense company MBDA to transfer classified data on British components for the SCALP long-range missile to Kiev.

Commenting on this, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the UK is participating in the war against Russia on the side of the Kiev regime, "methodically and regularly" adding fuel to the fire of the conflict.

The SCALP (the French version of the UK's Storm Shadow missile) is an air-launched cruise missile equipped with a subsonic turbojet engine, an infrared homing system, and an onboard processor with GPS. It can fly at extremely low altitudes (30-40 meters).