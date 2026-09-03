SJ-100 delivery contracts fully booked for next three years — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Contracts for the import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft are fully booked for the next three years, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Currently, more than 40 aircraft are under contract, with orders booked for the next three years," he said.

The minister noted that the aircraft is particularly crucial for developing regional route networks that bypass major aviation hubs.

Aurora Airlines will be among the first to operate the domestically produced SJ-100, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Gennady Abramenkov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the EEF. Firm contracts for the supply of import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft to potential customers, including Red Wings and Azimuth, could be signed by the end of 2026, he noted.

Earlier, Alikhanov told TASS that the import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft is expected to receive certification in the spring, with deliveries scheduled to commence in 2027.

The SJ-100 is a regional narrow-body aircraft. As part of the import substitution program, the aircraft is equipped with Russian-made PD-8 engines and domestic avionics and systems.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS is the general media partner.