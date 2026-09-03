Talks on MC-21 deliveries underway with other airlines besides Aeroflot — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Negotiations on the delivery of MC-21 aircraft are underway with several airlines besides Aeroflot, but these shipments will not begin until after 2030, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Regarding the airlines interested in the MC-21, the first batch of 18 aircraft has already been contracted by Aeroflot, and negotiations are currently underway with the carrier for the delivery of a second batch of 90 aircraft. Simultaneously, talks are being held with a number of other airlines, but these deliveries will take place after 2030, since Aeroflot will, of course, be the anchor customer," he said.

The minister noted that approximately half of the certification flight test program has already been completed. Once certification is finalized, deliveries of serial aircraft to operators will commence.

The MC-21 is a domestically developed medium haul passenger aircraft designed to replace the Tu-154 and the Tu-204 family on the Russian market. It is also intended to serve as an alternative to foreign-built aircraft.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS is the general media partner.