Putin recounts story of running into tiger in woods during his visit to Russia’s Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has shared with participants of the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) a story about his recent encounter with a tiger in the Primorye Region forests.

"I have recently been here. Thank you to the governor for organizing a trip for a couple of days," the president said. "I have to share a story. We were driving through the forest in a car and a tiger appeared. It walked right in front of the car, wagging its tail, and did not go away. The master of the taiga!" Putin added. According to him, "it was very interesting to see the natural wealth of these places."

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held between September 1 and 4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.