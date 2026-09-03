Hungary informs EU it won't abide by no-asylum rule for draft-age Ukrainian men — PM

BUDAPEST, September 3. /TASS/. Hungary will continue granting asylum to draft-age Ukrainian nationals even as the EU has told member nations not to do so, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said.

"Several weeks ago, the European Union made a decision that it would no longer grant temporary protection to draft-age Ukrainian men who are seeking to evade taking part in hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. Hungary voted against this measure and, in line with Wednesday’s government resolution, reserves the right to continue granting this status to draft-age men who arrive in its territory," he told reporters after a government meeting.

He said that he views this EU decision as unfair. "Hungary will take a different route and offer help to those who need it," he pledged.

"This primarily concerns ethnic Hungarians from Transcarpathia," he said, adding that the number of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine who don't want to fight "continues to grow."

According to Magyar, he informed other EU leaders about his stance. On Wednesday, he informed European Council President Antonio Costa of his decision. Costa was on a visit to Budapest.