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Ukraine crisis

Hungary informs EU it won't abide by no-asylum rule for draft-age Ukrainian men — PM

Peter Magyar stated that he viewed the EU decision as unfair

BUDAPEST, September 3. /TASS/. Hungary will continue granting asylum to draft-age Ukrainian nationals even as the EU has told member nations not to do so, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said.

"Several weeks ago, the European Union made a decision that it would no longer grant temporary protection to draft-age Ukrainian men who are seeking to evade taking part in hostilities between Ukraine and Russia. Hungary voted against this measure and, in line with Wednesday’s government resolution, reserves the right to continue granting this status to draft-age men who arrive in its territory," he told reporters after a government meeting.

He said that he views this EU decision as unfair. "Hungary will take a different route and offer help to those who need it," he pledged.

"This primarily concerns ethnic Hungarians from Transcarpathia," he said, adding that the number of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine who don't want to fight "continues to grow."

According to Magyar, he informed other EU leaders about his stance. On Wednesday, he informed European Council President Antonio Costa of his decision. Costa was on a visit to Budapest.

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Ukraine crisis
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The vessel is prohibited from leaving its current location until the Svalbard governor issues a decision on the matter
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Putin calls Indonesia Russia's key partner in Southeast Asia
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Sergey Lavrov also addressed the status of the Russian language and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region
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Anti-Russian actions by Germany to draw tough response — MFA
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Middle East’s biggest shipping hub at risk amid Hormuz blockade — FT
The port and free-trade zone alone is responsible for more than a fifth of the emirate’s GDP
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Crew of Russian ship seized in Svalbard safe — minister
Alexey Chekunkov assured that the legal team of the ship’s owner will issue a formal legal response soon
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Russian businesses invest in protection from Ukrainian attacks — Putin
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Ukrainian attack damages substation supplying Energodar — mayor
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Putin addressing plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum
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Kiev loses some 1,330 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
The Russian troops has established control of the Kazachya Lopan settlement in the Kharkov Region and Svyatogorsk in the DPR
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What is known about shootout involving security service officers in Kiev
During the initial investigation, the SBU stated that the detainees belonged to one of the Ukrainian Defense Forces units
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German authorities want to help Kiev obtain coordinates of targets in Russia — Der Spiegel
The magazine recalled that, following the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport, Berlin decided to step up military support for Kiev
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Putin speaks on Ukraine peace, protecting enterprises at EEF
The Russian leader confirmed that businesses were indeed now obliged to protect their facilities from Ukrainian attacks
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Gazprom CEO describes Europe’s gas reserves by saying 'winter will come'
Gas inventories in European underground storage facilities (UGS) are at their lowest level since records began in 2011
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Russian economy is in state of 'overcooling' — Gref
Herman Gref added that Sberbank also intends to provide all possible assistance to marketplaces and sellers affected by drone attacks
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French Foreign Ministry spreads false accusations against Russia — embassy
Russian charge d'affaires Alexander Zezyulin expressed disappointment that the French Foreign Ministry has resorted to summoning the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in France on issues that have no bearing whatsoever on either Russia or France
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Ensuring safety of refineries and maintenance schedules: statements by Novak
The Russian Deputy PM revealed that oil companies were allocating funds to protect oil refineries and interacting with the Defense Ministry
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Berlin was tipped from abroad to blame Russia for Leipzig drone incident — Der Spiegel
According to sources, the special services in a foreign country told German authorities that those implicated in the incident could have ties with the Russian special services
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ICAO notes growing risk of weapons use against civil aircraft
Long-range weapons systems, unmanned aircraft systems, global navigation satellite system radio frequency interference, and advanced air defense systems are among the military technologies jeopardizing civilian aviation
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No one developing small nuclear power plants apart from Russia — Putin
Russia has put into operation the first small floating power plant in the north, the Russian president said
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Norway seizes Russian vessel Professor Molchanov in Svalbard
The vessel is prohibited from leaving its current location pending a relevant decision by the Governor of Svalbard
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Countries need to make stronger commitments to defending civil aircraft — ICAO
The International Civil Aviation Authority also added that the "risk of weapons targeting civilian planes grows worldwide"
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Putin notes Trump’s positive attitude towards constructive work
The Russian president stated that Moscow supports the restoration of full-scale relations with Washington
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NATO desperately looking for reasons to continue its artificial existence — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that NATO was supposed to dissolve itself after the collapse of the Soviet Union
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By talking about civil aviation hazards, Zelensky counts on revolt in Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that efforts to undermine Russia are directed through "the Kiev regime’s atrocities"
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Ukrainian attacks on DPR kill four people, injure five over past 24 hours
Five civilian infrastructure facilities, a bus, specialized equipment, four trucks, and five passenger cars were damaged
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Envoy says Russia won't soon forget Germany's unfriendly moves against it
Sergey Nechayev recalled that no other country in Western Europe had received as many benefits from closer ties and cooperation with Russia
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EU rapidly losing its advantages, many countries may review accession plans soon — Lavrov
In terms of economy, the European Union is losing its competitive advantages because of many reasons, including its short-sightedness, if not outright stupidity, Russian Foreign Minister said
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Kiev’s use of expensive IRIS-T missiles against UAVs impractical — expert
"One such missile costs about €400,000," Alexander Stepanov said
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Russian pilots strike Ukrainian UAV control post in Sumy Region with X-39 missile
The target was destroyed by the strike
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BRICS overtakes G7 in economic output, successfully finances development — expert
Director of the Global South Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Sarang Shidore noted that BRICS had succeeded in creating the first truly transcontinental club outside the wealthy West
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Germany’s Social Democratic faction calls for maintaining dialogue with Russia
According to Chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany faction Matthias Miersch, it is important to never abandon the path of dialogue and constantly try to resume it
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