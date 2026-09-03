US facing quagmire in Iran — source

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The United States will continue getting bogged further down in the crisis around Iran and will have to extend its military presence in the region, a high-ranking Iranian source told TASS.

"During the 12-day war, Iranian strategists proved that they are prepared for a long confrontation, to the reality that is clearly observed on the battlefield of the confrontation," he said.

"The Iranian armed forces have been fighting against enemy forces for 15 months already, from the 12-day war in June 2025 until today. The Iranians have been standing up to the continuing military, economic, political, and security pressure for five decades and have learnt how to adapt to any situation," the source noted. "Fortunately, we need no special decisions to expand the deployment of our forces in the region because we have been present here for thousands of years and will remain here forever."

"The USS Abraham Lincoln’s condition is one of the dozens of examples exposing the enemy’s exhaustion and inability to endure hostilities," the source said. "As long as actions against our national security and interests of the Iranian people continue, it is our inalienable right to respond resolutely. As follows from our doctrine of forceful defense and retaliatory strikes, Iran can dictate the time and place of confrontation to an extent that will incur maximum damage to the enemy. The expansion of the United States’ military presence in the region only confirms that the resilience and resistance of the Iranian people will lead to the further depletion of the US armed forces and drag the United States deeper into the regional quagmire."