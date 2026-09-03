Russia, North Korea to launch direct road link very soon — Transport Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. A bridge between Russia and North Korea, as well as the Khasan road border crossing, is expected to open in the very near future, Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We plan to open the bridge between Russia and North Korea, as well as the accompanying Khasan road border crossing, in the very near future. This will establish a direct road link between Russia and North Korea," he said.

According to the minister, the launch of a direct road link between the two countries will streamline logistics, help increase bilateral trade and reduce transportation costs for businesses.

The bridge between Russia and North Korea will be named after North Korean national hero and Soviet officer Yakov Novichenko, Nikitin said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.