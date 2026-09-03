BERLIN, September 3. /TASS/. Peter Gauweiler, a former Bavarian minister for regional development and the environment, lawyer, and politician from the Christian Social Union (CSU), has proposed establishing an independent international commission to investigate the incident involving the drone discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August, the Bild newspaper reported.

According to the politician, such a commission should determine who is actually behind the incident. Gauweiler noted that "before suspicion escalates into yet another retaliatory strike, the facts must be presented." "Investigate first!" the politician urged the German authorities through Bild.

He believes that Germany and Russia could establish an "independent international commission of inquiry" with the support of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague to investigate the Leipzig Airport incident. "As the claimant, Germany must take the initiative, since it is raising such allegations," the politician argued. In other words, according to him, Berlin should request an independent investigation.

On Tuesday, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport and announced countermeasures. Specifically, the Russian Consulate General in Bonn will close on September 18. Other measures include terminating the agreement governing the activities of the Russian House in Berlin and tightening entry controls for Russian citizens. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev rejected all accusations made by Germany, calling them unsubstantiated and absurd.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Germany's recent anti-Russian decisions, made under the pretext of the Leipzig Airport drone incident, are another grave mistake by the German authorities that goes against the interests of their people. According to him, these decisions are linked to Germany's domestic political situation and, in particular, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's difficult position.